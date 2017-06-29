Knights hire Ryan McGill to round out coaching staff

The Golden Knights announced Thursday that they had hired Ryan McGill as an assistant coach to complete head coach Gerard Gallant’s staff.

McGill, 48, had been the coach of the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League the last two seasons and was the OHL’s and the Canadian Hockey League’s coach of the year in 2016-17. He played in the NHL from 1991 to 1995, before his career was ended by an eye injury.

“He’s had a long coaching career and he’ll run the (defense) behind the bench,” Gallant said of McGill, who coached Knights’ draft pick Nick Suzuki at Owen Sound. “There was a long list of candidates and I talked to a few guys at the (entry draft). But when I talked to Ryan, we had a good talk and (general manager) George (McPhee) approved it.”

McGill joins Mike Kelly and Ryan Craig as members of Gallant’s staff.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.”