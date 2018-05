The Golden Knights will play at T-Mobile Arena for the first Knights home game of the Western Conference Final.

Golden Knights fan and Elvis impersonator Jeff Stanulis outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets fan Janet Sabourin-Gatin outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of their NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Rocky Heidt outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets fan Marc Connelly outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of their NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Chris Lekic, left, and Jennifer Shockey outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets fans cheer for their team outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of their NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

A hand-made model of the Stanley Cup trophy outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets fans Rob Zolezzi, left, and Pam Herda outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of their NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan John Odell outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of Las Vegas' NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Winnipeg Jets fan Kris Bercier outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of game three of their NHL Western Conference Finals matchup with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance leads a pregame parade ahead of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Knight leads a pregame parade ahead of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza ahead of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance leads a pregame parade ahead of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights mascot Chance fist-bumps 3-year-old Jacob Rietgraf before the start of Game 3 of the NHL Western Conference finals hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will play at T-Mobile Arena for the first Knights home game of the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets.

The series is currently split at one game apiece.

Knights and Jets fans flocked to T-Mobile Arena to party before the 6 p.m. game.

Check out the gallery above from our Review-Journal photographers.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.