Knights’ Karlsson plans to see a Vegas show after all-star snub

Despite his team-high 27 goals, Knights center William Karlsson will take advantage of his time off this weekend and relax in Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots the puck for a score against Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL game at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights won 6-3. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

William Karlsson should be working this Saturday and Sunday. Instead, the Golden Knights’ leading goal-scorer is getting the weekend off.

Karlsson, who has 27 goals, second in the NHL to Washington’s Alex Ovechkin’s 29, was not selected to participate in Sunday’s NHL All-Star Game. So what will he do with his time off?

“I’m staying in Vegas, probably go see a show, the MJ (Michael Jackson) One at Cirque du Soleil,” he said Thursday prior to the Knights hosting the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. “Just relax and let my body rest. It’s always good to have a break, especially with the six-game (road) trip we’ve got coming up next week.”

Karlsson said he’s fine with the All-Star snub, but he will watch Sunday to cheer on teammates Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal and coach Gerard Gallant, all of whom will be representing the Knights as members of the Pacific Division squad.

“I’m happy for those guys and I hope they do well,” Karlsson said. “I’d probably be so nervous if I got picked to play with all those great players.”

Shipachyov to Olympics

The team of Russian athletes that will play in the upcoming Olympic hockey tournament was announced Thursday and former Knights forward Vadim Shipachyov is on the roster.

Shipachyov, 30, who had signed with the Knights as a free agent last spring, was granted his release in early November after playing just three games in the NHL. He returned to his Kontinental Hockey League team, KSA St. Petersburg on Nov. 11. It will be Shipachyov’s first Olympics.

Forward Nikita Gusev, whose NHL rights are currently owned by the Knights, is also on the Russia roster. He and Shipachyov are teammates with St. Petersburg. Gusev was obtained from Tampa Bay the night of the expansion draft as part of a deal for the Knights selecting Jason Garrison.

The hockey competition begins Feb. 14 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Skate ‘N’ Watch parties

The Knights announced a series of Skate ‘N’ Watch parties to be held at the team’s City National Arena practice facility.

The dates are Feb. 1 vs. Winnipeg, March 24 vs. Colorado and April 7 vs. Calgary.

Fans will be able to watch on a 20-foot screen at the Star Nursery Rink. There will be an opportunity to skate on the ice following each of the three games. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids and includes skate rental.

