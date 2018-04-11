Golden Knights/NHL

Knights-Kings series will be on AT&T SportsNet in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2018 - 5:22 pm
 

The first-round series in the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings will be available on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain in the Las Vegas market, according to a Knights spokesperson.

The digital TV guides for Cox Communications cable and DirecTV satellite show Wednesday’s Game 1 being available on NBC Sports Network, which will air the national telecast. But that broadcast will be blacked out in Southern Nevada in accordance with NHL broadcast policies, according to the Knights spokesperson.

AT&T SportsNet is available on Cox (channels 313/1313), DirecTV (684), CenturyLink (760/1760) and U-verse (757/1757).

The NBCSN broadcast will be available outside of the Golden Knights’ TV territory.

Bill Bradley can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909.

