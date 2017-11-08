Knights lose to Canadiens in final game of road trip

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the first 11 minutes Tuesday night and defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at the Bell Centre on the final stop of a six-game trip.
Brendan Gallagher, Jordie Benn and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (7-8-1). Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored a first-period goal for the Knights to cut the deficit to 2-1, and Erik Haula scored with 1:37 to play with an extra attacker on the ice to cut the deficit to 3-2. The goal was Haula’s fifth this season.
Cody Eakin had a chance to tie the score with 34 seconds left, but the puck stayed in the Canadiens’ crease before a Knights player could get a stick on it.
The Knights finished the trip 1-4-1, but remain in second place in the Pacific Division with 19 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
