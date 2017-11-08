Knights lose to Canadiens in final game of road trip

The Montreal Canadiens scored twice in the first 11 minutes Tuesday night and defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at the Bell Centre on the final stop of a six-game trip.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault is flipped into Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren's net by defenseman Jeff Petry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren (39) makes a glove save during the first period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (11) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith (19) chase the puck during the first period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren (39) tracks the puck during the first period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) reacts after scoring a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) face a shot from Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53) during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin (92) plays the puck during the second period of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 7, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty (67) reacts with teammates after scoring a goal against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) during the second period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin battles Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault, right, and Andrew Shaw for possession of the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren dives to deflect a shot from Vegas Golden Knights' James Neal during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jordie Benn, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Victor Mete as they face the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren looks back at the puck in the net on a goal by Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates as Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren looks up at the replay during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault is flipped into Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren's net by defenseman Jeff Petry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch is caught in between Montreal Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Jeff Petry during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Colin Miller is checked by Montreal Canadiens' Andrew Shaw during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Victor Mete is checked into the boards by Vegas Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Brendan Gallagher, Jordie Benn and Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal (7-8-1). Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored a first-period goal for the Knights to cut the deficit to 2-1, and Erik Haula scored with 1:37 to play with an extra attacker on the ice to cut the deficit to 3-2. The goal was Haula’s fifth this season.

Cody Eakin had a chance to tie the score with 34 seconds left, but the puck stayed in the Canadiens’ crease before a Knights player could get a stick on it.

The Knights finished the trip 1-4-1, but remain in second place in the Pacific Division with 19 points.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

