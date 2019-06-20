Knights’ Mark Stone aced out by Ryan O’Reilly for Selke Trophy

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone didn’t win the Frank J. Selke Trophy for best defensive forward Wednesday, losing out to St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly at the NHL Awards at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights speaks with the media during a news conference for the NHL Awards, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Stone was the first wing since 2007 to be nominated for the award and would’ve been the first to win since Jere Lehtinen in 2003. But O’Reilly won the trophy on his first nomination a week after helping the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron was also a finalist along with Stone and O’Reilly.

