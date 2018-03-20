Knights’ McPhee supports change in goalie interference reviews

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee supports a proposed change that would leave any coach’s challenges to the NHL’s hockey operations staff in Toronto.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) attempts to catch the puck as Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The NHL general managers meeting in Florida on Tuesday addressed the hot topic of goaltender interference and recommended that the league’s hockey operations staff in Toronto take control of the process.

Referees are entrusted now to make the decision on the ice with help of video support from the situation room in Toronto. Going into Tuesday’s play, of the 152 coach’s challenges for goaltender interference, 105 have been upheld and 47 overturned, including six to a goal from the original “no goal” call.

“We supported it,” Knights general manager George McPhee said Tuesday. “We wanted to establish a little more clarity with the review and we believe by having the same people reviewing every call it will lead to more consistency.”

Any changes still must be approved by the NHL Players Association and the league’s Referees Association and finally, be approved by the 31 members of the Board of Governors. If everyone agrees, the change would take place immediately and be in place for the playoffs.

There was also discussion about changing offside reviews, but there wasn’t enough support to alter the current procedure. The Knights are 3-for-3 when challenging goals that were offsides.

“We supported leaving it as it is,” McPhee said. “Changing it could create other issues.

“The game’s in great shape. It doesn’t need any major changes.”

Suzuki finishes strong

First-round draft pick Nick Suzuki wrapped up his regular season for the Owen Sound Attack in a big way Sunday, scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist in a 9-4 win over the Sarnia Sting.

Suzuki, 18, a forward selected by the Knights at No. 13 overall, led the Attack in scoring with 100 points (42 goals, 58 assists) and was fourth in the Ontario Hockey League in scoring.

Owen Sound opens the OHL playoffs Thursday when it hosts London in a best-of-seven series.

Cody Glass, the team’s top first-round draft pick, is also headed to the playoffs as the Portland Winterhawks face Spokane in the Western Hockey League series beginning Saturday. Glass, 18, a center who led the team in scoring with 102 points and in assists with 65, finished tied for sixth in the WHL scoring race.

Praising Lucia

Erik Haula and Nate Schmidt learned Tuesday that Don Lucia, their coach at the University of Minnesota, was stepping down after 19 years.

“He gave me a great opportunity to play right away as a freshman,” said Haula, who played for the Gophers from 2010 to 2013. “I got to wear a letter for him and he played a big part in my career.”

Schmidt, who also played at Minnesota from 2010 to 2013, said Lucia was tough to play for at first. But eventually they were fine.

“He leaned on me to be a little better and work more in my own end,” Schmidt said. “But he helped me get to the NHL and made me a better player.”

