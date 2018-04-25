Knights’ Merrill expected to play unsung role against Sharks

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill was in the lineup during the team’s opening-round sweep of Los Angeles and will remain on the ice for round two against San Jose.

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) controls the puck against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players including center Ryan Carpenter (40) and defenseman Jon Merrill (15) celebrate the goal by Golden Knights center Cody Eakin during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Like virtually everyone on the Golden Knights’ roster, Jon Merrill sought opportunity.

The 26-year-old defenseman battled to crack the lineup. He was caught in a numbers game, and while it would have been easy to be frustrated, Merrill never let that emotion affect him.

“I think it was just a matter of staying patient and being ready,” he said. “It’s a great group of guys and they kept things positive for me.”

When the oft-injured Luca Sbisa was sidelined and with Nate Schmidt dinged up in early March, Merrill got his chance. Paired with Colin Miller, they formed the Knights’ third defensive pairing, a match that carried over into the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Merrill was rock-solid, playing smart, low-risk hockey, and proved one of the unsung heroes in the Knights’ four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings. He’s expected to play a similar role in the conference semifinals against the San Jose Sharks.

“He never complained and he always stayed ready,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of Merrill, who was a plus-2 against the Kings and stayed out of the penalty box. “He plays a very steady game. We’re very happy with what he gave us and I expect it to continue in the next round.”

Miller said he saw the potential in Merrill.

“When you have eight defensemen on a team, it’s very competitive and everyone wants to play and everyone’s working hard for (playing) time,” Miller said. “I think Jon’s always been a solid player. I love playing with him. He’s always supporting me. Whether it’s in the offensive zone and he’s covering for me or in the defensive zone, we’re talking and working together.”

Merrill, who was selected from the New Jersey Devils in the expansion draft, had never played in a Stanley Cup playoff game. But he appeared comfortable in that setting and was glad to be able to contribute to the Knights’ first-round success.

“I try not to over-think things when I’m out there,” Merrill said. “I don’t want to take too many chances. Just play it simple and smart.”

He said playing alongside Miller, who is more offensive-minded, allowed him to define his role.

“I want to be able to support him when he’s got the puck and we’re always talking out on the ice,” he said. “I pick my spots when to join the rush, but I know my first responsibility is to be in the defensive zone and help (goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury).”

Merrill said he doesn’t worry about making a mistake and finding himself back up in the press box.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence right now,” he said. “I’m very comfortable and it’s great to be able to contribute.”

