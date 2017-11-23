Knights move into first in Pacific Division with 4-2 win at Anaheim

James Neal’s backhander off a rebound broke a third-period 2-2 tie, and the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — James Neal’s backhander off a rebound broke a third-period 2-2 tie, and the Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 Wednesday night at the Honda Center.

The Knights moved into first place in the Pacific Division after Los Angeles lost to Winnipeg 2-1. The Knights have 27 points to the Kings’ 26.

Vegas took a franchise record 49 shots on goal, as they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to improve to 13-6-1.

Josh Manson stick-handled through the Knights’ defense and beat Maxime Lagace in the first period, and Derek Grant’s redirect of Hampus Lindholm’s wrist shot on the power play made the score 2-0 in the second period.

The Knights answered with a power-play goal when Jonathan Marchessault one-timed David Perron’s cross-ice feed late in the second. The goal was Marchessault’s sixth of the season.

Vegas tied the score 2-2 early in the third period on Colin Miller’s wrist shot. Neal kept the puck alive and fed Perron, who found Miller open at the blue line. His shot beat Anaheim goaltender John Gibson.

William Karlsson scored with two minutes to play, taking Reilly Smith’s pass and putting the puck past Gibson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

