Knights’ Ryan Reaves, Brayden McNabb cleared by NHL for hits

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, right, of Russia, winces as he is checked by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals pm Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

WASHINGTON — Ryan Reaves and Brayden McNabb are in the clear.

The Golden Knights players were not subject to any additional discipline by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday after separate incidents Wednesday night involving the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.

McNabb, who knocked Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov out of the game with a heavy check in the first period and did not draw a penalty, was not fined or suspended. Neither was Reaves, who hit Washington’s Tom Wilson in the face in the second period and drew a roughing penalty.

The Capitals did not like either hit, but the league reviewed both plays and determined no supplemental discipline was required.

Kuznetsov’s availability for Game 3 on Saturday at Capital One Arena remains in doubt. While the Capitals adjusted well in his absence in their 3-2 win that tied the best-of-seven series, being without their leading scorer in the playoffs the rest of the way could have consequences.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said Thursday on a teleconference that there was no update on Kuznetsov’s upper-body injury.

“Nope, day to day,” Trotz said. “We’re just on the plane, so no, I don’t have any update for you. Maybe (Friday).”

When asked if Kuznetsov could skate Friday in practice, Trotz said: “I don’t know. I can’t answer that.”

Stormy weather delays Capitals’ flight home

The Capitals’ flight home Thursday from Las Vegas had some added drama.

Their charter aircraft was forced to wait two hours to disembark at Dulles (Virginia) International Airport because of heavy rain and lightning.

“It’s pouring, and the ground crew can’t take us off the plane,” Trotz said. “We’re not going through a terminal. Our guys are fine. Another layer of adversity. They chuckled about it.”

Capitals happy with T-Mobile ice for Game 2

The Capitals gave a thumbs up to the ice quality at T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 after complaining about the sheet after Game 1.

“No, they were much better,” Trotz said of the conditions. “As I said, Game 1, the new logos and the fresh ice, because of everything that goes in with the finals, the ice broke down real quickly. But Dan Craig and his staff, as I said, they’re the best in the world. They worked all night overtime to make sure the ice is very good.

“You think about a full rink, 100 degrees outside and a situation where it’s in a warm environment, which is not always the best for ice. I thought the ice was outstanding last night compared to Game 1.”

Knights sign two players to one-year deals

The Knights signed forward Tomas Hyka and defenseman Zac Leslie to one-year contracts.

Hyka’s deal is for $650,00, with an American Hockey League base salary of $250,000. Hyka had 15 goals and 33 assists with the Chicago Wolves this season. He played 10 games with the Knights and scored his first NHL goal Feb. 23 against Vancouver.

Leslie’s deal is worth $675,000, with an AHL base salary of $75,000. He was acquired Feb. 5 from Los Angeles, played in 27 games for the Wolves and had five goals and 12 assists.

Also, the Wolves announced that they signed forward Tyler Wong to a one-year contract.

