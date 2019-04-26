MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Knights’ Ryan Reaves dishes out ‘reality checks’ on Las Vegas watering restrictions — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2019 - 10:47 am
 

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has called in some backup to remind people to follow mandatory summer watering restrictions — Golden Knights enforcer Ryan Reaves.

As part of a public service announcement with the SNWA, Ryan Reaves puts his fierce attitude to good use to help send a “friendly reminder” about the agency’s summer watering restrictions.

In a video to alert residents that there are “big fines” if you don’t adjust your watering clock, Reaves slams a homeowner into a wall to send him a friendly, “Ryan Reaves-style” reminder about his watering clock.

A second video shows Reaves shoving a homeowner through a window to remind him that there is no watering on Sundays or between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Reality check!” Reaves is heard yelling at a man who is watering his lawn in the video. “Vegas is enforcing water waste big time. No watering on Sundays or between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.”

To find your seasonal watering schedule, visit changeyourclock.com.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.

Ryan Reaves Finally Throws Down with San Jose's Evander Kane - Video
Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves says the fight between him and Sharks' forward Evander Kane was nine years in the making. Spectators finally saw the two battle it out in game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Marc-André Fleury on flamingo
Marc-André Fleury on flamingo
TOP NEWS
