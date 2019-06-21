Knights set to renew rivalry with Sharks in season-opener

The Golden Knights will host San Jose on Oct. 2 at T-Mobile Arena to open the 2019-20 season, the league announced on Friday.

San Jose Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell (30) makes a save against Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and center Paul Stastny (26) in the second period during Game 2 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series on Friday, April 12, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Golden Knights won’t have to wait long for a shot at revenge against the rival San Jose Sharks.

After a controversial ending to Game 7 of their bitter Western Conference playoff series, Vegas will open the 2019-20 season at T-Mobile Arena against the Sharks on Oct. 2.

The NHL released each team’s season-opening game on Friday. Full schedules are expected to be unveiled on Tuesday.

It will mark the second consecutive season the Knights opened at home after dropping a 5-2 decision to Philadelphia to begin the 2018-19 slate.

The Knights and Sharks have met 21 times over the last two seasons, by far the most games the Knights have played against any opponent in their brief history.

Fuel was added to an already contentious rivalry when a questionable major penalty against Cody Eakin sparked a San Jose rally from a 3-0 third-period deficit in the first round of the playoffs in April.

The Knights are 5-1-2 in eight regular-season meetings while the teams have spit a pair of playoff series.

