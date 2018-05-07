Knights-Sharks time set for possible Game 7 in Las Vegas

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series and could close out the Sharks with a victory Sunday in San Jose.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Alex Tuch, not pictured, during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights would play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena if a Game 7 was necessary in their Western Conference semifinal against the San Jose Sharks, the NHL announced Sunday.

The game would be televised on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series and could close out the Sharks with a victory Sunday in San Jose.

Also if necessary, Game 7 of the Winnipeg Jets-Nashville Predators semifinal would be at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Nashville. The game would be televised on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.