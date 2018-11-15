Golden Knights/NHL

Knights show flash of old in 5-0 rout of Ducks

November 14, 2018 - 10:19 pm
 

Marc-Andre Fleury was waiting for the right time to debut his glittering gold goaltending pads.

He chose Wednesday, and might not take them off.

Fleury marked the occasion with a 29-save shutout and the Golden Knights scored on their first three shots of the second period en route to a 5-0 victory over Anaheim at T-Mobile Arena.

Center Cody Eakin scored twice for his first multigoal game since March 8 at Detroit. Alex Tuch and defenseman Nick Holden finished with a goal and an assist to help the Knights start their two-game homestand on a high note.

The five goals matches a season high for the Knights set Nov. 8 in a 5-3 victory at Ottawa.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson was denied his 100th career victory and was pulled with 12:41 remaining in the second period after allowing three goals on 12 shots.

Fleury’s new equipment gave some extra juice to the announced crowd of 18,111, and the Knights fed off the energy to snap their two-game losing streak and move within three points of a playoff spot.

He made a blocker save on Ondrej Kase with a little more than two minutes remaining in the third period to preserve his 51st career shutout.

The Knights, who also defeated Anaheim 3-1 on Oct. 20, improved to 5-2-1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Eakin took over on the second line after center Erik Haula was injured Nov. 6 and extended his point streak to five games (3-2-5) when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Tuch only 25 into the second period to put the Knights on top 2-0.

The Knights then caught a rare break with 12:41 remaining in the second to go ahead 3-0.

Holden banked a pass off the boards to Jonathan Marchessault, who was standing in front of the Ducks’ net.

But before Marchessault could get his stick on the puck, Anaheim forward Adam Henrique knocked it into his own goal while trying to give it to Gibson so he could cover up.

Ryan Miller replaced Gibson after the own goal and had 11 saves for the Ducks.

Eakin added his second of the game with 10:25 left in the second with the Knights short-handed. He blew past Jakob Silfverberg in the neutral zone and roofed a backhander over Miller for his seventh goal, one behind Marchessault for the team lead.

Tomas Hyka notched his first goal at 5:10 of the third period, and second of his career, when he put in a rebound after Tomas Nosek was turned away by Miller.

The Ducks played their first game outside of Southern California since Oct. 25 at Dallas and were successful early at slowing the pace.

The Knights had the better chances in a largely uneventful first period, including a 2-on-1 midway through that William Carrier and Ryan Reaves were unable to finish off. Less than a minute later, Tomas Nosek was camped out in front and fired over the net after a set-up from Ryan Carpenter.

But Tuch converted on the Knights’ third power play of the period with 2:18 remaining to extend his points streak to four games (2-3-5).

Max Pacioretty deflected Colin Miller’s drive, and when Gibson left the rebound near the crease, Tuch pounced for his fifth goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

