Knights’ staff kept distractions to minimum for players

Rick Braunstein, the team’s director travel services, and Katy Boettinger, the director of hockey operations, handled ticket, flight and hotel requests from the players and coaches in advance of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

Rick Braunstein, director of team services for the Vegas Golden Knights, at the team's headquarters in Las Vegas, on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Playing in the Stanley Cup Final brings a number of potential distractions.

There’s securing tickets. Getting family and friends flights and hotel rooms. Arranging for transportation to and from the game. Making time to visit.

The task of keeping the Golden Knights’ distractions to a minimum fell to Rick Braunstein, the team’s director of travel services, and Katy Boettinger, who is the director of hockey administration.

“They’ve done a great job,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “They took care of everyone’s requests and it never became an issue.”

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said: “It’s been that way from the start. Anything you need, you go see Katy or Bronco (Braunstein) and they take care of it.”

Deryk Engelland said the morning of Game 1 felt like a normal game day in late November.

“Business as usual,” Engelland said. “Got up, took care of the boys and went to the rink.”

Boettinger said: “It’s a continuation of what we’ve been doing all year. If the guys need anything, they go to Bronco. If the girls (wives and girlfriends) need anything, they call me.”

Carrier still sidelined

Forward Will Carrier was one of six players to participate in the morning optional skate Monday and he said he’s close to ready to returning. Carrier has been out with an undisclosed injury suffered in the second round against San Jose on May 4.

“I’m feeling a little better each day,” he said after shedding the red non-contact jersey for a white one. “I’m trying to convince the doctors to let me play.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said the team is monitoring Carrier daily.

“Hopefully we’ll have him available at some point,” Gallant said. “He’s skating every day. We’ll see how he is and make a decision.”

Ryan Reaves remained in the lineup in Carrier’s spot on the fourth line for Game 1.

Knights’ Perron turns 30

Knights forward David Perron turned 30 Monday and has no problem working on his birthday.

“It’s obviously the best birthday gift I could get,” he said. “When I found out the schedule was coming out, I thought it was cool that the first game was on the 28th.

“Obviously extremely excited. First time I’ve played on my birthday in my life, and it’s a pretty cool game to play in.”

Perron has been goal-less in the postseason and someone asked if scoring in Game 1 would be a nice birthday present to himself.

“You gotta think I’m due now,” he said. “Hopefully I have something I can celebrate after the game.”

Notable

* The Knights-Capitals series marks the sixth final in NHL history — and first in 11 years — featuring two teams each chasing their first Stanley Cup. Either the Knights or Capitals will become the 19th active franchise to hoist the Cup. The last time it happened was in 2007 when the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

* Since the final went to the best-of-seven format in 1939, the team that has won Game 1 has gone on to capture the Stanley Cup 78.2 percent of the time (61 of 78 series) — including each of the past six years.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.