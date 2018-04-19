Knights’ success vs. Sharks closer than 3-0-1 record indicates

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant will use the extra days off to prepare for the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs doing the same things he has done all season.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The destination has changed, but the road map for success the Golden Knights have used all season remains the same.

The Knights will face the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference semifinals next week at a date and time to be determined. Both teams are coming off four-game sweeps in their opening-round matchups, the Knights eliminating the Los Angeles Kings, the Sharks ousting the Anaheim Ducks.

Games 1 and 2 will be at T-Mobile Arena.

“We know them well,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said Thursday as his players got a second straight day off. “They play the same game. They’re a very good hockey team, very solid. Pete DeBoer is an excellent coach and he has them playing really well right now.

“But we’re not going to change how we play. It’s going to be a great series.”

The two teams met four times during the regular season with the Knights going 3-0-1. The Sharks won 2-1 in overtime March 22. The margin of victory for either team in three of the four meetings was just one goal and the 5-3 win by the Knights on Feb. 8 in San Jose was the result of an empty-net goal by Jonathan Marchessault with 1:21 to play.

When asked about the Knights after his team closed out the Ducks on Wednesday, DeBoer said: “I haven’t really thought about it. All I can tell you is I remember playing them in November and walking out and going, ‘This isn’t a mirage. These guys are for real. Their game was real — the way they came out you, the tenacity they played with, the depth they have.’

“That opinion, for me, hasn’t changed in any of the games we’ve played them, and it went back as far as November when we played them early. A great test for us. We’re going to need the prep time to be ready. I haven’t dove into them enough. I know we’re going to be heavy, heavy underdogs, so hopefully you guys write that.”

Actually, not that heavy. According to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, the Knights are minus-140 to win the best-of-seven series and minus-135 to win Game 1.

Gallant and his staff will use the extended time off judiciously. Practices will be short. Video sessions will be the norm while the usual off-ice conditioning routines remain in place.

“Do I wish we were starting the series Saturday night? Sure,” Gallant said. “I’m sure the Sharks feel the same way. But we’ll practice the same way. It’s more like training camp in terms of the time off. But it’ll be two teams that are rested, probably healthy and ready to go.”

The Knights came out of the opening-round series with the Kings without any major injuries, so it figures to be crowded on the ice at City National Arena when the Knights return to work at 10 a.m. Friday. The team will also skate at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. All practices are free and open to the public.

The Sharks hope to have their captain, Joe Thornton, back in the lineup after Thornton sat out the first round against the Ducks as he continues to recover from knee surgery in February. The acquisition of forward Evander Kane from Buffalo at the Feb. 26 trade deadline was a big pickup; Kane had nine goals and 14 points in 17 regular-season games for San Jose and has three goals and an assist in the playoffs.

“He’s a big, strong guy who can skate and he seems to have fit in with his teammates,” Gallant said of Kane.

Sharks center Joe Pavelski, who had five points against the Knights in the four regular-season games, said of the matchup: “They’ve been a really good team. All around, they have some high-end players. They’re playing good. They’ve got a good goalie over there (Marc-Andre Fleury) who is playing well, too, so something will have to give.”

