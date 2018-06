The Golden Knights took on the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena Saturday.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a first-period save against Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) knocks down Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny (6) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. A penalty was called on Smith for holding. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals fans at the start of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Golden Knights at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) goes after the puck after Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) takes a fall during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) controls the puck as Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) slips on the ice during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin (21) gets checked by Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) moves the puck as Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) fall on top of Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The puck slides under Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) before being stopped as Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) looks onduring the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) collides with defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) and Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) in the first period during Game 3 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Capital One Arena, in Washington. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The series is currently tied, 1-1.

Check out the photos from Review-Journal photographers from Saturday’s game.

