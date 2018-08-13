Knights to be featured on national TV 9 times in 2018-19 season

The Golden Knights will be on national TV nine times this season, including a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) vie for the puck during the second period of Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Knights will be featured on “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 with its first rematch against the Capitals since dropping Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The game will be one of five Knights games featured on “Wednesday Night Hockey.”

The Knights season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 4 also will be on NBCSN.

