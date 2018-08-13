Knights to be featured on national TV 9 times in 2018-19 season

The Golden Knights will be on national TV nine times this season, including a rematch of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.
The Knights will be featured on “Wednesday Night Hockey” on NBCSN at 5 p.m. Oct. 10 with its first rematch against the Capitals since dropping Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The game will be one of five Knights games featured on “Wednesday Night Hockey.”
The Knights season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 4 also will be on NBCSN.
