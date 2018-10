The Golden Knights kicked off their 2018-19 season Thursday with a “Gold Carpet” and the usual pregame festivities before facing off with the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena.

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The West Coast Conference Champion and Pacific Division Champion banners are illuminated before the start of the Golden Knights NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Hockey fans get posters before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kerry Bubolz, president of the Golden Knights, walks the concourse before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans head to their seats for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A hockey fan in a Golden Knights themed bath robe gets a poster before the Golden Knights take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their season-opening game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) signs an autograph for Rebecca Staskin, 10, far right ,with his sister Emma, 7, and father Michael of Las Vegas, before the Vegas Golden Knights season opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Matt Helfst of Las Vegas waves his Vegas Golden Knights flag before the team's home opener at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights fan Charles Lynch fires up the crowd before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Eric Foley, left, and Karl Rutledge walk towards T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, left, gives the thumbs up to fan Rebecca Statskin before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Lisa Milliken before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights super fan Matt Helfst waves his flag before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Elizabeth Moreau holds a "Free Nate" sign before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Darleen Petersen before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Jackson Laricchia, left, and brother Jameson before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Bill Donaldson before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights center Cody Eakin, right, takes a photo with Paulette Marshall before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Eric Winfrey, left, and Mark Balconi before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights super fan Jason Griego before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fan Jon Kutsch before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights fans Eric Foley, left, and Karl Rutledge take a moment to look at T-Mobile Arena before the start of Vegas' NHL hockey game with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Fans arrive for the season-opening game between the Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights kicked off their 2018-19 season Thursday with a “Gold Carpet” and the usual pregame festivities before facing off with the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights also raised their conference and division championship banners inside the arena.

Check out the photos above from Review-Journal photographers of the pregame fare.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.