Knights’ William Karlsson pounding away in search of first goal

The Golden Knights forward believes the ‘ketchup effect’ may take effect once he’s finally able to tally his first of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) looks for a rebound after Tomas Nosek (92) scored on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) defends.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) collides with Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) in the third period of a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Vegas Golden Knights lost 5-2. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson said he believes the goals may start to come in bunches after he’s finally able to score one this season.

He even has a name for his theory.

“In Sweden, we call it the ketchup effect,” Karlsson said after practice Monday at City National Arena. “It’s like when you bang on the bottom of the bottle and get nothing, but eventually once some comes out it all pours out. Hopefully, we can get some ketchup effect.”

So far, all the pounding on the bottle has been fruitless. Karlsson, who was third in the NHL with 43 goals last season, has yet to find the back of the net in six games as the anchor of the Knights’ top line.

Karlsson admitted he’s been “a little frustrated” with his lack of goals, but he doesn’t have to look very far to find solace.

He also started last season without a goal in the first six games, before scoring in the seventh and eighth game en route to a career year.

Karlsson, who will be a restricted free agent after the season and could be in line for a big contract should he approach last year’s production, will look to break through Tuesday when the Knights face the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena.

The odds aren’t necessarily in his favor.

Karlsson is a minus-170 favorite not to score a goal in the game, according to a prop bet posted at Westgate sports book.

Bettors can fetch a plus-145 for backing Karlsson on the wager.

He’s not planning on changing his approach.

“I’ve been told since I was a kid as long as you’re creating chances, you’re doing something good,” the 25-year-old Karlsson said. “I try not to let it keep me down too much, and hopefully I’ll get my first soon. I’d be more worried if we didn’t create anything. That’s when you need to worry. I don’t have that worry for now because I think we’re playing some pretty good hockey even though we haven’t scored a whole lot.”

Karlsson has generated 13 scoring chances, including five high quality opportunities, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I don’t think there’s any frustration from (Karlsson),” coach Gerard Gallant said. “I think there’s some frustration that we’re 2-4. I think he’s getting some chances and he’s playing OK, but they want to score. That’s what it’s all about, and he knows he got 43 goals last year and he wants to do the same this year. I don’t think there’s frustration yet.”

Karlsson does have four assists, two of which came in the first meeting against the Sabres in Buffalo on Oct. 8.

Jonathan Marchessault, the beneficiary of one of those assists in the Sabres game, isn’t concerned about his linemate.

“William Karlsson is a lot more than scoring goals and that’s something not a lot of people see,” Marchessault said. “Most people just look at stats, but he’s so much more. I think he’s been playing well and generating chances. It’s just a matter of time that he starts scoring.

“Last year he didn’t score for a few games also, so maybe that’s just his thing.”

Karlsson isn’t alone among the Knights with a zero in the goal column. An offense that was a juggernaut last season has been stagnant despite a big uptick in goals around the league.

The Knights, who seem to be hitting posts far more than finding the nylon of the netting, have tallied just 10 goals in six games and have yet to score on the power play. Only Marchessault, Reilly Smith and Cody Eakin have more than one goal; all three are tied for the team lead with two.

“I wouldn’t say bad luck,” Karlsson said. “I don’t want to blame anything on luck. It’s just not there right now. We just have to keep working hard and if you keep creating the chances, we’ll get some goals.”

Eventually, the Knights are very much going to need some ketchup.

