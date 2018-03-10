Knights win, set NHL record for road victories by expansion team

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erik Haula’s goal in the fifth round of the shootout lifted the Golden Knights to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory Saturday that set an NHL record for an expansion team for road wins.
The road victory was the Knights’ 20th, surpassing the 19 wins by the 1993-94 Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. The win was also the 399th for Marc-Andre Fleury, who will go for career No. 400 Monday at the Philadelphia Flyers.
Deryk Engelland’s goal with 4:14 to play got the Knights even 1-1 after Justin Bailey’s goal 2:47 into the third period had broke a scoreless tie. Engelland had trailed the play and took the puck around the Buffalo net and banked it off defenseman Marco Scandella’s leg and across the goal line. It was Engelland’s fifth goal of the season.
The Knights had a great chance to win it in regulation, as they were on a late power play after Buffalo was called for delay of game with 2:14 remaining. Both teams had opportunities in overtime, but Fleury and Robin Lehner made the stops.
The Knights welcomed defenseman Nate Schmidt back to the lineup Saturday after he had missed the past four games with an upper-body injury. He played 25:02.
