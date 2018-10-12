Lady Liberty on Las Vegas Strip dons Golden Knights sweater — PHOTOS

Hockey is back in Las Vegas, and that means Lady Liberty is ready to #KnightUp.

Workers at New York-New York finish putting a Golden Knights sweater on The Statue of Liberty. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Statue of Liberty at New York-New York made a wardrobe change Friday morning, changing out her Las Vegas Aces jersey for a Golden Knights sweater.

Lady Liberty debuted her Knights sweater last season during the team’s run in the playoffs.

The Knights are 1-4-0 after a 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Philadelphia Flyers host the Knights Saturday morning at Wells Fargo Center at 10 a.m. PDT.

