Lady Liberty on Las Vegas Strip dons Golden Knights sweater — PHOTOS

Hockey is back in Las Vegas, and that means Lady Liberty is ready to #KnightUp.
The Statue of Liberty at New York-New York made a wardrobe change Friday morning, changing out her Las Vegas Aces jersey for a Golden Knights sweater.
Lady Liberty debuted her Knights sweater last season during the team’s run in the playoffs.
The Knights are 1-4-0 after a 4-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Philadelphia Flyers host the Knights Saturday morning at Wells Fargo Center at 10 a.m. PDT.
