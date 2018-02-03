Las Vegan Jason Zucker enjoys career season with Wild

Las Vegan Jason Zucker is in the midst of a career season with the Minnesota Wild. But his coach wants more out of the 26-year-old forward.

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker celebrates his go-ahead goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon in the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Las Vegan has scored 20 goals, two shy of his career high set last season. Zucker was held scoreless in the Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday night at Xcel Energy Center.

“I’m trying to play my game every night, bring my speed to the table, shoot pucks and go to the net,” Zucker said Friday morning. “Just try to play the right way.

“I think our entire line is doing that with (Mikael) Granlund and (Mikko) Koivu. They’re playing really, really good hockey right now, so it’s been a lot of fun playing with those guys. Hopefully we can get some more team success out of it as well.”

Zucker has scored a goal in five of his past seven games and has at least one point in seven of the past eight games. He is third on the team in scoring with 37 points.

But Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said Zucker needs to be more consistent.

“I don’t know if he’s doing anything better,” Boudreau said. “He’s just inconsistent. He can score in seven straight games, then go 10 games without a goal. But when he’s skating and using his speed, which is his biggest weapon, that’s when he’s most successful.”

McNabb in lineup

Defenseman Brayden McNabb made his return to the Knights’ lineup Friday after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Coach Gerard Gallant played McNabb alongside Nate Schmidt, while Jason Garrison remained in uniform and was paired with Colin Miller. Brad Hunt had the night off.

Entering Friday’s game, McNabb led the Knights in hits with 129 and blocked shots with 111.

“He’s a physical guy, and he’s played well all year,” Gallant said. “He helps his D partner. He’s been solid on the penalty kill.”

Malcolm Subban started in goal Friday, his first action since Jan. 19. Ryan Carpenter was back in the lineup for the first time since Jan. 19, taking Brendan Leipsic’s place on the third line with Cody Eakin and Alex Tuch.

Power play prowess

The Knights were ranked 18th in the NHL on the power play entering Friday’s game, and after Erik Haula scored a second-period power-play goal, they have scored at least once on the power play in six straight games.

“The entry (passes) have been really good,” defenseman Colin Miller said. “It’s one of those things where it comes and goes. Right now it’s working well.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.