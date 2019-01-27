Las Vegas DJ Jake Wagner represents Golden Knights at All-Star Game

Jake Wagner, who serves as one of the Golden Knights’ in-game DJs, provided the musical entertainment inside SAP Center during Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game.

Golden Knights music director Jake Wagner waves to the crowd at the end of the first period during Las Vegas' home matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Jake Wagner provided the in-arena music during the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. (David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jake Wagner was under relatively strict orders from the NHL to avoid any references to the Vegas Golden Knights with his musical selections this weekend.

“John Wick Mode” was out. But he found a way to slip in a few of the T-Mobile Arena classics.

Wagner, who serves as one of the Knights’ in-game DJs, provided the musical entertainment inside SAP Center during Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game.

“It’s super cool to be able to represent the team, and it’s a testament to the entire production and the crew that’s involved back home,” Wagner said. “I wouldn’t be here without everyone that’s involved. I’m just honored to be able to do it.”

Wagner grew up attending Las Vegas Thunder hockey games and said he was captivated by the pregame production that featured the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck.” (He made sure to play that for the opening faceoff.)

After two years as a music coordinator for the Life Is Beautiful festival, Wagner was hired by the Las Vegas 51s to spin music during the minor league baseball team’s games.

Wagner also is the in-game DJ for the Las Vegas Aces and UNLV men’s basketball, and hosts a show on Nevada public radio.

Wagner eventually connected with Jonny Greco, the Knights vice president of entertainment production, and teams with DJ Joe Green on the turntables during Knights home games.

“Any song that’s happening in the game when there’s a stoppage or anything like that, that’s coming from me,” Wagner said.

The NHL took notice of the Knights’ in-game entertainment during the playoffs last season and offered Wagner the opportunity to work All-Star weekend.

“I got an email on my birthday in November,” Wagner said. “Coolest birthday present I ever got.”

Wagner also was in charge of the music for Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills and was joined at the event by Knights in-arena host Mark Shunock, who served as the on-ice emcee.

“It’s been a good time,” Wagner said more than two hours before the start of the 3-on-3 tournament. “I guess the direction for tonight is just keep people moving, keep them dancing and have a good time.”

Pay Decker

The NHL announced it was donating $25,000 to a charity or hockey program in honor of U.S. women’s national team members Kendall Coyne Schofield and Brianna Decker and Team Canada’s Renata Fast and Rebecca Johnston for their contributions at All-Star weekend.

Coyne Schofield became the first woman to compete in the skills competition when she replaced Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon in the fastest skater event.

Decker demonstrated the premier passer event, and her unofficial time was seconds behind winner Leon Draisaitl of Edmonton. Equipment manufacturer CCM Hockey announced it was awarding Decker $25,000, the same amount Draisaitl received.

