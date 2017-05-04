Las Vegas’ Jason Zucker has sports hernia surgery

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) is unable to score past St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker (16) looks to pass the puck against St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 14, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Stacy Bengs/AP

Dec 22, 2016; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) scores a goal in an empty net during the third period and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu (28) at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker has undergone surgery to repair a muscle in his midsection, with recovery expected in time for the start of training camp.

The Wild announced Thursday the surgery went as planned for a bilateral core muscle repair.

Zucker had 22 goals and 25 assists in 79 games this season, all career highs. The 25-year-old had a plus-34 rating, tied with teammate Ryan Suter for the NHL lead during the regular season.

Zucker, a second-round draft pick out of the University of Denver in 2010, made his debut with the Wild in 2012.

The surgery was performed in Philadelphia by midsection specialist Dr. William Meyers, who has treated abdominal and groin injuries for athletes across pro sports for decades.