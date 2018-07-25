Las Vegas native Zucker secures 5-year, $27.5M deal with Wild

The 26-year-old had 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games while leading the team with seven game-winning goals and 54 takeaways last season, all career highs.

Minnesota Wild's Jason Zucker warms before the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Nov 24, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Minnesota Wild Left Wing Jason Zucker (16) celebrates with teammates after his first period goal against the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. (Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports)

Nov 22, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) stops with the puck during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to terms with left wing Jason Zucker on a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

The 26-year-old had 33 goals and 31 assists in 82 games while leading the team with seven game-winning goals and 54 takeaways last season, all career highs. Zucker will carry a $5.5 million annual salary cap hit through the 2022-23 season.

The deal with Zucker, a restricted free agent, was done Wednesday. The Wild signed defenseman Matt Dumba, who was also a restricted free agent, to a five-year, $30 million contract last week. It has otherwise been a relatively quiet offseason under new general manager Paul Fenton, whose biggest free agent signings were defenseman Greg Pateryn and forwards J.T. Brown, Eric Fehr and Matt Hendricks.

Jason Zucker is the first player raised in Nevada to play in the NHL.