Las Vegas No. 4 in TV ratings for second round of NHL playoffs

NBC released the top U.S. TV markets for its second-round NHL playoff coverage and Las Vegas was ranked No. 4 with a 2.17 rating.

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks following Game 5 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 4, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The top three markets were Pittsburgh (4.41), Buffalo (2.54) and Nashville (2.47). Of the three, only Buffalo did not have a team in the playoffs.

Las Vegas beat out traditional hockey markets Boston (1.90) and Minneapolis-St. Paul (1.13).

Here is the complete list of the top-10 markets:

1. Pittsburgh 4.41

2. Buffalo, N.Y. 2.54

3. Nashville, Tenn. 2.47

4. Las Vegas 2.17

5. Boston 1.90

6. Tampa, Fla. 1.69

7. Providence, R.I. 1.61

8. Washington, D.C. 1.46

9. Fort Myers, Fla. 1.24

10. Minneapolis-St. Paul 1.13

