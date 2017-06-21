ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas possible future site for NHL All-Star Game and entry draft

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2017 - 2:13 pm
 

The fact Las Vegas has an NHL team will not be a detriment to the NHL bringing back its Awards Show to town in the future.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the city is a popular destination for players and there is precedent from when the NHL held the event in Toronto.

“It doesn’t impact the Awards Show,” Bettman said Wednesday prior to this year’s event at T-Mobile Arena. “Las Vegas has been a great host for the Awards Show and we haven’t decided what we’re doing about next year.

“But I’m guessing at some point we’ll be here for the (Entry) Draft and for the All-Star Game. However, with the weather (Wednesday), I’m not sure about an outdoor game.”

Unlike last year, there wasn’t quite the drama in the room Wednesday during the Board of Governors meeting. Bettman said the meeting was fairly routine, noting Golden Knights’ owner Bill Foley’s attendance for the first time as an owner while going over economics, including the recent decision to raise the salary cap from $73 million to $75 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 

