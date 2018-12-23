Las Vegas Strip performers entertain at Knights breaks — PHOTOS

Vegas Golden Knights fans were treated to more than NHL action on the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Members of Cirque du Soleil’s “Ka” performed during the first intermission of the game between the Knights and the Montreal Canadiens.

During the second intermission, it was Blue Man Group’s turn on the ice, drumming up excitement in the crowd.

The Knights lost to the Canadiens, 4-3, in overtime.