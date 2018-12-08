Last-place Kings roll to 5-1 victory over Golden Knights

Matt Luff scored a power-play goal, and Jeff Carter bounced one in as part of a decisive second period to help lift the last-place Kings past the Golden Knights 5-1 in a Saturday matinee in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, left, battles Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Eakin for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, left, vies for the puck with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Oscar Fantenberg, right, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Nikita Scherbak (21), of Russia, celebrates scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. It was Nikita Scherbak's first goal for the Kings. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, battles Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, right, for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Tyler Toffoli, right, deflects a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A shot by Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, gets deflected into the net by Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, center, and defenseman Nate Schmidt, left, for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick deflects a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Oscar Lindberg, right, of Sweden, celebrates scoring against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, left, with defenseman Nick Holden (22) and center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault, right, vies for the puck with Los Angeles Kings defenseman Derek Forbort, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings right wing Matt Luff, right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with right wing Tyler Toffoli, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Derek Forbort, left, against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, left, gets airborne after a check by Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES — Matt Luff scored a power-play goal, and Jeff Carter bounced one in as part of a decisive second period to help lift the last-place Kings past the Golden Knights 5-1 in a Saturday matinee at Staples Center.

Los Angeles scored five straight times after allowing an early Knights goal, capped by Derek Forbort’s first of the season on a blast from the blue line early in the third period that Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury never saw because of traffic in front of the net and Nate Thompson’s second of the season in the closing minutes.

Luff’s goal was the first power-play tally the Knights (16-14-1) had surrendered since Nov. 21. He took a perfect pass from former Knight Brendan Leipsic in front of the net to put the Kings ahead at 12:30 of the second period.

The Kings (11-18-1) got a wild insurance goal four minutes later when the puck took a strange bounce as Vegas’ Brayden McNabb tried to play it along the boards. Fleury was out of position, as he expected to play it behind the net, and Kings forward Jeff Carter started to take it behind the goal but instead fired it off the skate of Nate Schmidt and into the net.

It was that kind of day for the Knights, who lost for the second time in nine games.

Oscar Lindberg put the Knights ahead early with his first goal of the season 4:23 into the game, but Nikita Scherbak answered for the Kings less than four minutes later.

The Knights return home to host Dallas at 6 p.m. Sunday.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.