Late goal dooms Golden Knights in 4-3 loss to Blue Jackets

Cam Atkinson scored a power-play goal with 2:39 remaining to break a tie and lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Atkinson also tied the game when he followed his own rebound and jammed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury three minutes earlier.

It was the third straight home loss for the Knights (31-21-4) and ended a two-game winning streak.

Nate Schmidt, Jon Merrill and Cody Eakin scored for the Knights.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (31-20-3).

