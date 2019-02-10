Late goal dooms Golden Knights in 4-3 loss to Blue Jackets

Cam Atkinson scored a power-play goal with 2:39 remaining to break a tie and lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Atkinson also tied the game when he followed his own rebound and jammed the puck past Marc-Andre Fleury three minutes earlier.
It was the third straight home loss for the Knights (31-21-4) and ended a two-game winning streak.
Nate Schmidt, Jon Merrill and Cody Eakin scored for the Knights.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for the Blue Jackets (31-20-3).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
