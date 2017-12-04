ad-fullscreen
Leadership in locker room helps keep Golden Knights’ lulls to minimum

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
When things go bad, it takes a strong locker room to get through it.

The Golden Knights may have stopped the bleeding of a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win over Arizona, but it doesn’t mean they’re in the clear.

The Knights (16-9-1) face a challenge Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in the Anaheim Ducks, before back-to-back road games at Nashville on Friday and Dallas on Saturday.

So what helped the Knights put the brakes on the losing streak? And what can help them keep from falling backward again this week?

In a word, leadership.

The veteran players in the locker room are keeping everyone accountable and there has been no finger-pointing or excuse-making. The ironic thing about that is this is a team that does not have a captain, preferring to spread the leadership responsibilities between six players.

“I think it’s worked out pretty well,” coach Gerard Gallant said Monday. “We have good leaders. We have no issues with our team. They like each other. They enjoy coming to the rink every day.”

Veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland said the fact that everyone buys in makes being a leader easier.

“We’ve got a lot of character here and that’s what kept the skids to a minimum,” he said. “You just try and lead by example and show the younger guys the way, and I think the leaders in our room have done a good job of that.”

Defenseman Luca Sbisa said it’s the little things, like a few encouraging words quietly on the side to someone who’s struggling or just being there in a supportive role.

“You’ve got to know the right time when to say something,” he said. “A lot of the leaders in our room have been around and learned from pretty good players.”

It would be easy to play the injury card as an excuse. Starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury sustained a concussion on Oct. 13 and has missed 22 straight games. The Knights also are without high-scoring veteran forward David Perron, who has been out since Nov. 25 with an upper-body injury. His six goals and 19 points have been missed and his absence forced Gallant to shuffle his lineup to find someone to play with Erik Haula and James Neal.

Perron practiced Monday and could be back in the lineup as early as Tuesday against the Ducks. Fleury skated and worked out for the third day in a row and could participate in a full practice Wednesday.

The Knights are also without rugged right wing Will Carrier who has been a member of the team’s hard-working fourth line of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek that has been consistently effective. Carrier, who was injured Nov. 25 at Arizona, is also on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Every team struggles at some point during an 82-game season. But the Knights have kept the lulls to a reasonable number. They had their 1-4-1 stretch on the East Coast road trip in late October-early November and they snapped the recent three-game skid Sunday.

“Look at Montreal. They were struggling. Now they’ve won five straight,” Gallant said. “Nobody likes to lose two, three in a row. But that happens during a season. You try to end those losing streaks as quickly as possible.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Coyotes In Overtime 2
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights game against the Arizona Coyotes.
Vegas Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights center Jonathan Marchessault is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Brendan Leipsic interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights left wing Brendan Leipsic is interviewed after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Golden Knights Reilly Smith interview after defeating Arizona Coyotes in overtime
Vegas Knights right wing Reilly Smith comments after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in overtime at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury works out on ice Sunday morning
The Golden Knights goaltender faced shots for second day in row with no concussion issues. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
General manager George McPhee explains Marc-Andre Fleurys timetable for return to Golden Knights
Marc-Andre Fleury, the Golden Knights' starting goaltender, could practice as early as Wednesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Jets 7-4
Review-Journal reporter David Schoen recaps the Golden Knights game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Business Insights: Rhonda Allen
Buck Wargo interviews Rhonda Allen, a fine homes specialist with Shapiro & Sher Group at BHHS, has assisted 17 players and staff and counting with about two-thirds of those involving home purchases — including some that are multimillion-dollar acquisitions — and the others that were rentals. Many home purchases were for $750,000 and above.
Golden Edge: Wild Beats The Knights 4-2
Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights loss to the Minnesota Wild. The Golden Knights were able to get a 2-1 lead but lost it bring the final score to 4-2 losing two games in a row.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Brayden McNabb extension
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on talks about defenseman Brayden McNabb signing a four-year contract extension. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing the Minnesota Wild. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on adjusting to life in the US
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about adjusting to life in the US after moving from Finland as a teenager. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt on teammate Erik Haula
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about teammate and college roommate Erik Haula. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on returning to Minnesota
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula talks about his return to Minnesota, his adopted home state. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights coming off loss, heading into important games
Bryan Salmond and Steve Carp discuss the status of the Vegas Golden Knights coming off a loss to the Dallas Stars, including what it means going forward with big games coming up, the health of Marc-Andre Fleury as well as the Hockey Fights Cancer night.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out Against Stars
Byran Salmond, David Schoen and Steve Carp go over how the Golden Knights were shutout during tonights game against stars and how the Knights were not prepared for a more physical Dallas Stars.
Bellemare On How Knights Offense Could Have Played Better
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare talks about Dallas Stars Goalie Ben Bishop and what went wrong with the Knights offense.
Subban On Stick Getting Caught On Opposing Player
Malcolm Subban goes over how he got his hockey stick caught on a Dallas Stars player.
Reilly Smith On Loss Against Dallas Stars
Reilly Smith talks about the Dallas Stars game plan and how the Golden Knights had trouble gaining momentum.
Alex Tuch On Stars Goalie Ben Bishop
Alex Tuch talks about how the team dealt with the Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop.
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant Press Conference
Golden Knights Head Coach Gerard Gallant answers questions after the Knights loss to the Dallas Stars 3-0.
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula on Friday's win over San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore on Friday's game
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore talks about his team digging deep Friday against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on playing without David Perron
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on playing without David Perron during the third period Friday against San Jose at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sharks defenseman Brent Burns impressed with Golden Knights
All-star defenseman Brent Burns scored his first goal of the season in Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault said hard work helped Golden Knights
Forward Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winning goal in overtime Friday in the 5-4 victory over San Jose. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Beat Sharks In Overtime
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Knights barely winning against the San Jose Sharks in overtime despite getting a three goal lead early on in the game.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said chemistry came to Golden Knights faster than expected
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare says the team’s ability to work together even though they had never played together may have caught opponents by surprise. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt said the Golden Knights believe in each other
Nate Schmidt says the team’s early success stems from chemistry and unselfish play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deryk Engelland not thinking about Golden Knights possibly being in first place
Veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland said the focus had to be in the next game and trying to win. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
