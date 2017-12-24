Lindberg settles into role on fourth line for Golden Knights

Oscar Lindberg seems to have found a home on the Golden Knights fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek, center, celebrates after center Oscar Lindberg, left, scored against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Oscar Lindberg has been the Golden Knights’ Mr. Versatility during December, bouncing from line to line whenever there has been an injury.

He seems to have found a home on the fourth line with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek.

Lindberg scored in the first period Saturday and helped the Knights shut down Washington in a 3-0 victory at T-Mobile Arena.

“I think when you play that many games together now, we’re starting to know each other a little bit more than we did to start,” Lindberg said. “I think it’s looking better and better.”

Lindberg converted at 7:39 of the first as he took a pass from Tomas Nosek and fired a wrist shot past Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby to finish off a 4-on-2 rush.

It was Lindberg’s first goal since Dec. 5 against Anaheim and his seventh of the season. He had eight goals in 65 games last year with the New York Rangers.

“Sometimes, some of the other lines get a little bit fancy and they make some good plays, and that’s part of being top-end players,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “The Bellemare line, when they play successful, it’s straight-up hockey. It’s north-south hockey. They work hard and they chip pucks and they play a real good support game.”

Carrier, Sbisa not active

Neither forward William Carrier nor defenseman Luca Sbisa was activated from the injured-reserve list before Saturday’s game.

Carrier missed his 12th consecutive game after being hurt Nov. 25 at Arizona. Sbisa has been out since he suffered a lower-body injury Dec. 12 in the third period against Carolina.

The NHL’s holiday break runs Sunday through Tuesday, giving both players additional rest.

Brannstrom named to WJC

Defenseman Erik Brannstrom, a first-round pick by the Knights in June, was named an assistant captain for Sweden at the World Junior Championship that begins Tuesday in Buffalo, New York.

Forward Lucas Elvenes, who was selected in the fifth round by the Knights, was one of the final four cuts for Team Sweden.

Odds and ends

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, a Las Vegas native, dropped the puck during the ceremonial opening faceoff. … Cody Eakin notched his 100th career assist in the first period on Alex Tuch’s goal.

