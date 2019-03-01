Malcolm Subban, Golden Knights prevail in shootout, 6-5

Malcolm Subban stopped all three attempts in the shootout to lift the Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
Shea Theodore had the only successful attempt for the Knights.
Reilly Smith scored twice for Vegas (34-26-5), including a game-tying goal with 4:18 left in regulation.
Paul Stastny, Jon Merrill and Colin Miller also scored for the Knights.
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists for the Panthers (28-25-10).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights at Ducks
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.
TV: AT&T SportsNet (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off