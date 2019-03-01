Malcolm Subban, Golden Knights prevail in shootout, 6-5

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) reacts after giving up a goal to Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman, not seen, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Florida Panthers celebrate after left wing Mike Hoffman, left, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) checks Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) checks Florida Panthers center Jayce Hawryluk (8) into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Florida Panthers celebrate center Vincent Trocheck, left, is congratulated after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Malcolm Subban stopped all three attempts in the shootout to lift the Golden Knights to a 6-5 victory over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

Shea Theodore had the only successful attempt for the Knights.

Reilly Smith scored twice for Vegas (34-26-5), including a game-tying goal with 4:18 left in regulation.

Paul Stastny, Jon Merrill and Colin Miller also scored for the Knights.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists for the Panthers (28-25-10).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.