Malcolm Subban, Golden Knights roll past Kings, 4-1

LOS ANGELES — Goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves, forwards William Carrier, Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Saturday at Staples Center.
Subban, making his sixth start, earned his first win of the season. The Knights also beat the Kings for the first time in three tries.
The Knights are 22-15-4 at the halfway point of the season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.