Malcolm Subban, Golden Knights roll past Kings, 4-1

Goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves, forwards William Carrier, Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Saturday at Staples Center.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) stops a shot against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, center, deflects a shot in front of Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, right, stops a shot next to Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, left, faces off against Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, right, scores past Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb, center, and goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar, left, celebrates his goal with teammate Alex Iafallo (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, center, celebrates his goal with teammate Paul Stastny (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) becomes entangled with Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) and teammate Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, left, faces off against Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES — Goaltender Malcolm Subban made 30 saves, forwards William Carrier, Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Paul Stastny scored, and the Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Saturday at Staples Center.

Subban, making his sixth start, earned his first win of the season. The Knights also beat the Kings for the first time in three tries.

The Knights are 22-15-4 at the halfway point of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.