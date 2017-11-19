Malcolm Subban or Maxime Lagace in net? Knights aren’t saying

Whose net is it?
That’s the question everyone wants to know as the Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday to host the Los Angeles Kings at 5 p.m.
Will Malcolm Subban return in goal after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury? Or will Maxime Lagace, who has started the past eight games, remain in the crease?
Both said they will be ready.
“I want to get back in the lineup and play,” Subban said after Saturday’s practice at City National Arena, where he was a full participant. “But a lot comes with that. A lot of hard work, getting your game back in practice.”
Coach Gerard Gallant wouldn’t talk about the situation. But with Subban having been taken off injured reserve and Dylan Ferguson having returned to his junior team in Kamloops, British Columbia, at least there’s now a pathway to start Subban.
“I know who we’re going to start,” Gallant said. “I’ll let you know before (Sunday’s) game.”
Lagace is coming off a 19-save effort in Thursday’s 5-2 win at Vancouver. And while his numbers aren’t great — 3-5-1 with a 3.87 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage — he has played well when his defensemen have done their jobs and cleared rebounds and limited second- and third-chance opportunities.
“I feel like we work together really well,” Legace said of teaming with Subban. “It’s good to have him back.”
Ferguson was in goal Friday and stopped 23 shots in the Kamloops Blazers’ 6-2 home win over the Vancouver Giants.
Kids cancer visit
It’s Hockey Fights Cancer month in the NHL, and 11 Knights players spent Saturday afternoon visiting patients at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation on East Sunset Road.
The players participated in painting T-shirts with 50 patients, posed for photos and signed autographs.
The NCCF, which has been helping pediatric cancer patients since 1993, has more than 45 programs and services.
The Knights will celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 28 against Dallas at T-Mobile Arena. Players will wear special lavender uniforms in the warmup, which will be auctioned off, with a portion of the proceeds going to the NCCF. Several patients will accompany the players on the ice in a special pregame ceremony.
The foundation is supported through grants and donations. For more information, go to nvccf.org.
Sbisa still out
Defenseman Luca Sbisa did not practice Saturday and remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Also, Gallant had no definitive update on goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been out since suffering a concussion Oct. 13, and Oscar Dansk, who suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 30.
Los Angeles Kings
5 p.m. Sunday, T-Mobile Arena
— The Skinny: The Kings have been one of the NHL’s surprise stories after their fast start that has them in first place in the Pacific Division. New coach John Stevens has helped get forwards Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown back on track after both struggled last season, and goaltender Jonathan Quick has displayed the all-star form that has made him one of hockey’s elite goalies.
— Top scorers: Center Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists), right wing Dustin Brown has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) and center Tyler Toffoli has 13 points (eight goals, five assists).
— Goaltender: Jonathan Quick. 9-6-1, 2.31 goals-against average, .930 save percentage.
— Coach: John Stevens, first season, 11-6-2
— Founded: 1967
— Last Stanley Cup: 2014 (also won in 2012)
— Did you know: The Kings, led by Wayne Gretzky, played in the famous outdoor game at Caesars Palace on Sept. 27, 1991, when they defeated the New York Rangers 5-2. The game, which was played with the temperature at 95 degrees, was almost canceled after a protective tarp fell on the ice early in the afternoon. The surface was repaired just in time for the game.
