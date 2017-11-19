Malcolm Subban or Maxime Lagace in net? Knights aren’t saying

Goaltender Malcolm Subban practiced with the Golden Knights on Saturday and appears ready to return after being injured Oct. 21.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets in the third period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal. Las Vegas defeated Winnipeg 5-2.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson, right, helps Fatima Vargas, 16, design a T-shirt Saturday at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Karlsson was one of 11 Knights players who visited 50 patients and their families as part of Hockey Fights Cancer month. Steve Carp/Review-Journal

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace, left, stops Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace (33) is scored on by the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Maxime Lagace interferes with Winnipeg Jets forward Matt Hendricks (15) in the third period of their NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Friday November 10, 2017. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal. Las Vegas defeated Winnipeg 5-2.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville (29) fight for the puck in front of the Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of the game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Boston Bruins center Danton Heinen (43), left, attempts a shot as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30), right, blocks it during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. Vegas Golden Knights won 3-1. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban, blocks a shot from William Carrier, 28, during Golden Knights practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Whose net is it?

That’s the question everyone wants to know as the Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena on Sunday to host the Los Angeles Kings at 5 p.m.

Will Malcolm Subban return in goal after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury? Or will Maxime Lagace, who has started the past eight games, remain in the crease?

Both said they will be ready.

“I want to get back in the lineup and play,” Subban said after Saturday’s practice at City National Arena, where he was a full participant. “But a lot comes with that. A lot of hard work, getting your game back in practice.”

Coach Gerard Gallant wouldn’t talk about the situation. But with Subban having been taken off injured reserve and Dylan Ferguson having returned to his junior team in Kamloops, British Columbia, at least there’s now a pathway to start Subban.

“I know who we’re going to start,” Gallant said. “I’ll let you know before (Sunday’s) game.”

Lagace is coming off a 19-save effort in Thursday’s 5-2 win at Vancouver. And while his numbers aren’t great — 3-5-1 with a 3.87 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage — he has played well when his defensemen have done their jobs and cleared rebounds and limited second- and third-chance opportunities.

“I feel like we work together really well,” Legace said of teaming with Subban. “It’s good to have him back.”

Ferguson was in goal Friday and stopped 23 shots in the Kamloops Blazers’ 6-2 home win over the Vancouver Giants.

Kids cancer visit

It’s Hockey Fights Cancer month in the NHL, and 11 Knights players spent Saturday afternoon visiting patients at the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation on East Sunset Road.

The players participated in painting T-shirts with 50 patients, posed for photos and signed autographs.

The NCCF, which has been helping pediatric cancer patients since 1993, has more than 45 programs and services.

The Knights will celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 28 against Dallas at T-Mobile Arena. Players will wear special lavender uniforms in the warmup, which will be auctioned off, with a portion of the proceeds going to the NCCF. Several patients will accompany the players on the ice in a special pregame ceremony.

The foundation is supported through grants and donations. For more information, go to nvccf.org.

Sbisa still out

Defenseman Luca Sbisa did not practice Saturday and remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Also, Gallant had no definitive update on goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been out since suffering a concussion Oct. 13, and Oscar Dansk, who suffered a lower-body injury Oct. 30.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.