Malcolm Subban’s goal: Stay healthy and helpful as Fleury’s backup

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban was a valuable piece of last season’s Golden Knights and believes he can take on an even more integral role this year when called upon.

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) defends the goal in front of Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) during practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

He knows that won’t happen if he’s hurt.

The promise he showed in his rookie season — 13 wins in 19 starts — was tempered by several stretches of being inactive because of injury.

It was certainly a focus this offseason as the 24-year-old Canadian enters the final year of his contract.

“I wanted to (come into camp) in as good of shape as possible to help minimize the chance of injuries throughout the year,” the former first-round pick of the Bruins said after practice Wednesday. “I don’t think you can 100 percent prevent them, but you can minimize the chances.”

Subban’s absence during the postseason with an injured ankle, though he wasn’t likely to play in any of the games, was particularly difficult.

“It’s tough,” he said. “You want to be out there with the guys, especially down the stretch and in the playoffs, but it’s behind me now. I’m just trying to focus on this year and helping us get back there and win it this time.”

If he stays healthy, Subban will play a prominent role in allowing veteran star Marc-Andre Fleury some nights off during the regular season as the Knights look again to play deep into the postseason.

Subban knows there is much he can absorb in this role that might help him as a future starter.

“There’s a lot you can learn from him in just the way he does all the little things,” he said of Fleury. “You try to look at all the little details he does and all the good things in his game and try to apply them to yours.”

Fleury said he and goalie coach Dave Prior have spent time teaching the talented youngster the finer points of net minding.

“I thought he had a really good season last year,” Fleury said. “He’s a good kid. He’s always smiling, so he’s great to have in the room, but he also works really hard in practice. He’s such a powerful goalie so he can get across the crease so quickly, and he uses his long arms and legs well.

“I think he’s very talented and still very young.”

His coach remains high on his potential nearly a year after the Knights claimed him on waivers from Boston.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Gerard Gallant said. “We don’t know how many games he’s going to play and we’ll see where it goes, but we’re real confident with him in net. He really stood out last year and played great hockey when we needed him to. Unfortunately, he had a couple injuries last season and it slowed him down, but he looks real good in practice so far.”

Subban finished last season with .910 save percentage and a 2.68 goals against average, but neither figure is of much interest to him.

“I just try to get wins,” said Subban, who has yet to see action in the preseason. “That’s all that matters. I never worry about personal stats or anything like that. Whether you win 5-4 or 1-0, it’s the same. Obviously, (Fleury) is going to be in there a lot. He’s a great goaltender. I just want to put us in a position to win games when I’m called upon.”

