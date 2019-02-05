Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 5-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star center Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension at an annual average of $11.6 million.
The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs. He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.
.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have agreed to terms with forward Auston Matthews on a five-year contract extension.
Details >> https://t.co/RykqsNzbr9#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/2rbYCCkrsf
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 5, 2019
The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs. This season he has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.
The NHL rookie of the year has represented Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game in each of his three seasons.