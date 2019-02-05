Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 5-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star center Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension at an annual average of $11.6 million.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Nick Bjugstad (27) battle during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star center Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension at an annual average of $11.6 million.

The former first overall draft pick is in his third season with the Leafs. He was making the maximum $925,000 a year under his three-year rookie deal.

The 21-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona, has 97 goals and 81 assists in 182 regular-season games with the Leafs. This season he has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games.

The NHL rookie of the year has represented Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game in each of his three seasons.