Marc-Andre Fleury ‘days away’ from rejoining Golden Knights

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury continues to recover from the concussion he sustained Oct. 13 that wound up getting him placed on injured reserve.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury blocks a shot by Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Finally, an update on Marc-Andre Fleury’s status.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant addressed his No. 1 goaltender’s situation Monday as Fleury continues to recover from a concussion sustained Oct. 13. He is eligible to come off the injured reserve list at any time and Gallant said it’s probably sooner than later for Fleury’s return.

“I think it’s days,” Gallant said after practice at City National Arena. “It’s not this week, but he’s getting better every day.

“When you’re on IR, you don’t expect it to be long term. But again, it’s how he feels daily. He’s going through the (concussion protocol) program and he’s doing pretty well from what I’m hearing. But until he gets on the ice you don’t know. He’s probably four or five days away.”

The most likely scenario? Fleury is activated in time to play on the upcoming road trip next Monday against the New York Islanders or next Tuesday against the Rangers.

General manager George McPhee appears content to play either Maxime Lagace or Oscar Dansk against Chicago on Tuesday night or against Colorado on Friday, then have one of them serve as Fleury’s backup while Malcolm Subban recovers from his lower-body injury suffered last Saturday against St. Louis.

Marchessault return?

Center Jonathan Marchessault said Monday he expects to return to the lineup against the Blackhawks. Marchessault has been on the IR after suffering a lower-body injury Oct. 13 vs. Detroit.

“I feel good and ready to go,” he said following Monday’s practice. “It was kind of a freakish injury. I landed funny but I’m over it.”

Gallant has had Marchessault skating with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson the last two days. Oscar Lindberg, who had been centering that line in Marchessault’s absence, has been working with Brendan Leipsic and Alex Tuch.

If Marchessault is activated, it means a roster move must be made. It could be forward Vadim Shipachyov, who is waiver-exempt. Or it could mean someone is put on waivers, perhaps defenseman Griffin Reinhart, who has yet to play this season and has been a healthy scratch.

McPhee can wait until Tuesday to make any move. The team had no transactions to report as of late Monday.

Reunited in Vegas

Lagace said he and Dansk get along fine and he was glad to rejoin his fellow goalie after the two had played tag this past week backing up Subban.

“It’s great,” Lagace said. “We push each other to get better and he’s a really good goalie.”

The duo shared the Knights net during the preseason in Denver on Sept. 19 when Lagace started against the Colorado Avalanche and Dansk replaced him midway in the second period of what would wind up a 4-1 win for the Knights.

