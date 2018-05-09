Marc-Andre Fleury listed as Nevada state flower on Wikipedia

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury may be Nevada’s favorite goalie, but he somehow rose to even higher prominence on Wednesday.
An unknown person changed Wikipedia’s official “List of U.S. state and territory flowers” page to list Fleury as Nevada’s official state flower.
The listing included the “scientific name” as “Gardien de but,” the French translation for “goalkeeper.”
Fleury’s well-known nickname is “flower” because the French word for flower is “fleur.”
Nevada’s official state flower is actually sagebrush, but it’s no wonder why a mysterious Knights fan would change it’s listing during the Knights’ historic Stanley Cup playoff run.
