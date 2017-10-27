Marc-Andre Fleury not expected to join Golden Knights on trip

Golden Knights starting goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury remains out with a concussion and won’t be with the team when a six-game trip begins Monday against the New York Islanders.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

It was a busy morning for George McPhee Friday.

The Golden Knights’ general manager made three roster moves, activating center Erik Haula off the injured reserve list, putting defenseman Jason Garrison on waivers and sending defenseman Griffin Reinhart to Chicago of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment.

In addition, center Vadim Shipachyov reported to the Wolves late Thursday and was skating with the team Friday. Shipachyov was reassigned Tuesday after center Jonathan Marchessault was activated off the IR.

For Haula, who had sustained a lower-body injury Oct. 13 against Detroit, it was an opportunity to reunite with linemates Alex Tuch and Oscar Lindberg on Friday. He had skated with the team in practice during the week and was looking forward to returning.

“I’m fully healed and I’m ready to go,” Haula said. “It has been a little easier (sitting out) since the team has been winning. But it’s never fun sitting out.”

Reinhart remains a member of the 23-man roster. He can be recalled at any time. He has been a healthy scratch in eight previous games before Friday’s conditioning reassignment. Assuming Garrison clears waivers, he also will report to Chicago.

Friday’s healthy scratches for the Knights were defenseman Jon Merrill and left wing Brendan Leipsic.

Blimp debuts

The Golden Knights unveiled a blimp that hovered around the upper reaches of T-Mobile Arena as part of the in-game experience.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.