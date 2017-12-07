Marc-Andre Fleury takes next step in return to Golden Knights’ net

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury skated and participated in full contact for the first time since suffering a concussion Oct. 13 against Detroit.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, left, and left wing Brendan Leipsic (13) on the ice during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury catches the puck during the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Gavin Trudell, 8, looks up at Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury as he gets an autograph on his hockey stick following the NHL team's practice at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

As usual, the Golden Knights had two goaltenders on the ice at practice Wednesday. But the focus was strictly on one.

Marc-Andre Fleury skated and participated in full contact for the first time since suffering a concussion Oct. 13 against Detroit. His presence on the ice at City National Arena was the biggest step yet for his return to net following the third documented concussion of the 33-year-old’s career.

“It was great being back on the ice with my teammates for a full practice today,” Fleury said in a text message released by the team after he was not made available following practice. “I am hopeful I can join the team for game action soon.

“We have been playing well and I am looking forward to getting back and doing what I can to help the team win.”

Coach Gerard Gallant said Fleury’s return gave the team an emotional boost.

“The guys were excited to see him out there,” Gallant said. “To get him back out there with the boys, there’s nothing better than that.”

Fleury’s first start could come as early as Saturday in Dallas. A lot will depend on the level of Fleury’s conditioning and how he recovered from practice Wednesday. He will be on the two-game road trip which begins Friday in Nashville.

But the Knights’ medical staff may want to wait until next week, when the team is home against Carolina on Tuesday, to allow Fleury back in net. The Knights host Pittsburgh, Fleury’s former team, on Dec. 14 and he certainly wants to be playing against the Penguins.

Fleury’s teammates were also glad to have him around the locker room, where he is one of the team’s leaders and helps keep the atmosphere loose. Forward Stefan Mattheau found that out firsthand as Fleury good-naturedly tripped him, then fell on top of him after Matteau hit the ice just prior to Wednesday’s practice getting under way.

“Yeah, he’s a bit of a jokester,” Matteau said. “I never saw him. But I didn’t mind. It was his way of welcoming me to the team. He keeps everyone loose.”

Fleury’s return means a change for the team’s other goalies. Malcolm Subban, who recently returned to action after dealing with a lower-body injury suffered Oct. 21, has started four of the the last five games, but now will be relegated to backup status.

Maxime Lagace, who filled in extraordinarily after Oscar Dansk got hurt Oct. 30 and is 5-6-1, is likely headed back to Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Lagace understands that’s the nature of the business.

“He looked great out there and it’s great to see him back on the ice,” Lagace said of Fleury. “I’ve learned so much just talking to him.

“I can’t control what’s going to happen. But it has been a great experience for me and I’ve become a much better goalie from having been here.”

Forward James Neal said having Fleury back has been a long time coming for the Knights.

“I think every single guy had a smile on their face and was happy to see him,” Neal said. “He had a tough go with his injury. The way he got off to the start, he was playing so well and our team was doing so good, it was tough to see him go down. Hopefully he’ll come back and be the same way.”

