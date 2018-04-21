Marc-Andre Fleury’s Knights jersey is NHL’s 4th-highest seller

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury’s Golden Knights jersey ranked as the fourth-highest seller this season, according to the NHL. Fleury was the only Knights player in the top 10.

No. 29 is No. 4.

Fleury was the only Knights player in the top 10. Toronto’s Auston Matthews was No. 1, followed by Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, last year’s top seller. Edmonton’s Connor McDavid was No. 3, followed by Fleury and the New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist.

“That’s good to have someone from Vegas,” Fleury said after Saturday’s practice at City National Arena.

Rounding out the top 10 were Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, the Rangers’ Mats Zuccarello, Chicago’s Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews and St. Louis’ Vladimir Tarasenko.

Suzuki to Wolves

Prospect Nick Suzuki’s season was extended when the Knights assigned the 18-year-old center to the Chicago Wolves, who began the Calder Cup playoffs Saturday.

Suzuki, taken 13th in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, completed his junior season this past week with the Owen Sound Attack after they lost in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs in seven games to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Suzuki led Owen Sound in regular-season scoring with 42 goals and 58 assists.

Twitch channel

The Knights have established their own channel on Twitch, an online video platform for streaming and viewing digital broadcasts.

The channel, “VGKTwitch,” launched Friday.

“We are always looking for unique, innovative ways to connect with our fans,” chief marketing officer Brian Killingsworth said. “VGKTwitch will be home to fun and engaging content that you will not be able to find anywhere else. Through the interactive features offered by the Twitch platform, our fans will not just be viewers of our shows, they will be a part of them.”

The first Golden Knights show on Twitch will be called “Shane’s House,” hosted by Shane Hnidy, the team’s TV analyst on AT&T SportsNet and a former NHL player. It is available on twitch.tv/vgktwitch.

