Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault, Shea Theodore picked by Team Canada

Golden Knights players Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore are listed on team Canada’s roster for the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

Stone represented Canada in the annual tournament once before in 2016 and won a gold medal. Theodore and Marchessault have never represented their country at the 16-team event, which runs May 10-26 in Slovakia.

The rosters for Sweden and France have yet to be announced. Center William Karlsson, a restricted free agent, said Thursday “it’s up in the air” whether he would take part in the event after playing for Sweden in 2017. Center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, an unrestricted free agent, has appeared often for France in the past.

Knights forwards Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty, who have played for the U.S. previously, likely will not be participating after being left off the initial roster. The U.S. does have two roster spots it can use.

