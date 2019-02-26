Mark Stone says Golden Knights checked off ‘all the boxes’

Newly acquired Golden Knights forward Mark Stone is interviewed in the locker room at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Late luggage aside, Mark Stone had little to complain about Tuesday morning.

He was with a new organization that he said “checks off all the boxes.” He was set to play his first game in eight days after being scratched three times while the Ottawa Senators worked on trading him.

And after plenty of speculation about his future, Stone was secure knowing he’ll soon sign an eight-year extension with the Golden Knights for a reported $9.5 million average annual salary.

“I don’t want to see my face on TV for awhile unless it’s for scoring goals,” Stone said. “It’s been a long month-and-a-half trying to make a decision, trying to get something settled whether I was going to move on or stay in Ottawa. Now I’m just excited to play.”

Stone, 26, is expected to play Tuesday against the Dallas Stars a day after being traded to the Knights for forward Oscar Lindberg, defenseman prospect Erik Brannstrom and a 2020 second-round pick. He didn’t participate in the Knights’ morning skate because his equipment hadn’t arrived yet, but coach Gerard Gallant said he would skate with center Paul Stastny and winger Max Pacioretty.

It’ll be Stone’s first NHL game without a Senators sweater. The winger has been with the same organization since being picked at the end of the sixth round in 2010. He admitted leaving Ottawa was emotional, but once it became clear a few days before the deadline that he would be on the move he said the Knights were “at the top” of his list.

“Ottawa was the only thing I ever knew,” Stone said. “I enjoyed my eight years since I was drafted there. They treated me so well. Yesterday was a tough day for me and my family, my girlfriend, all the close people I’ve met not only through hockey, but in the city.

“But there’s excitement. This team is looking to win right now and I can’t complain about that.”

Stone said the fanbase, city and team were the reasons for his excitement, and he sounded like a player ready to hit the ice. He was still energized by the greeting he received at the airport, when he was met by Knights cheerleaders, the Vegas Belles showgirls, a line of the Drumbots and mascot Chance.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all, but they do everything big here,” Stone said. “It’s an awesome place to play.”

Carpenter comes back

The Knights activated forward Ryan Carpenter off injured reserve Tuesday and he was expected to play against the Stars.

Carpenter sustained an upper-body injury Feb. 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a hard hit from Cedric Paquette and missed eight games.

“Hopefully he can get back on track right away and compete hard, play hard,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “Defensively, he’s really intelligent. Smart. You’d like to get a little more offense out of him, but the main thing is he’s doing a good job defensively.”

The Knights did not have to make a corresponding move because the NHL’s 23-man roster limit is no longer in place after the trade deadline.

Kids Club

The Knights launched a Kids Club on Tuesday for fans ages 2-14.

Membership costs $50 plus shipping and lasts one year. Members get exclusive items like a Knights lunch box as part of their membership as well as access to special events and ticket offers.

Fans can sign up at nhl.com/goldenknights/fans/kids-club.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.