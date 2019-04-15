Mark Stone’s hat trick sparks Golden Knights to series lead

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates Deryk Engelland (5), Paul Stastny (26) and Max Pacioretty (67) during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Paul Stastny celebrates a goal by Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty, not pictured, as San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) looks on during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 14, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mark Stone notched his first career hat trick and Paul Stastny scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone’s third goal came with about six minutes left in the third period after the Sharks cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-3 with two quick goals. Stone also scored the Knights’ first goal just 16 seconds into the game.

