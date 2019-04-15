Mark Stone’s hat trick sparks Golden Knights to series lead

Mark Stone notched his first career hat trick and Paul Stastny scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights past the San Jose Sharks 6-3 in Game 3 of their Western Conference quarterfinal series Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Stone’s third goal came with about six minutes left in the third period after the Sharks cut a 5-1 deficit to 5-3 with two quick goals. Stone also scored the Knights’ first goal just 16 seconds into the game.
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.