Mark Stone’s top plays as a Golden Knight — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Hockey is a team sport, but adding Mark Stone seems to have done a lot for the Golden Knights.

The team is 9-1 since the winger joined the locker room and is playing with a lot more confidence. Stone’s presence has rounded up the lineup and his forechecking, passing and defense has provided a boost.

He’s been a pretty good scorer too, as his 0.8 points per game leads the team. Check out Stone’s first goals and assists as a Knight in the video above.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.