Max Pacioretty unlikely to play Sunday for Golden Knights

Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena because of an upper-body injury. His status beyond that is uncertain.

His status beyond that is uncertain.

“The trainers told me day to day,” coach Gerard Gallant said after Saturday’s practice at City National Arena. “Maybe it will be something different today, maybe they’ll tell me something different tomorrow, but the last information I got this morning was day to day.”

Pacioretty left Friday’s 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after taking a big hit from Braydon Coburn early in the first period.

He appeared wobbly as he got back to his feet and was immediately taken to the locker room upon exiting the ice.

Gallant would only confirm it was an “upper-body injury.”

“I thought it should have been a penalty, but I’m not the referee,” Gallant said.

Tomas Hyka filled in on the second line during Saturday’s practice alongside Erik Haula and Alex Tuch and is likely to play there Sunday.

“Obviously, it would be exciting to be able to fill out a line with guys like (Tuch and Haula),” Hyka said after practice. “They’re both really good skilled players, and they play very fast, so it’s easier for me when they’re making such good plays. You expect to get a pass and be able to do something with it. I try to bring speed with my game, so just play fast, go to the net and create some chances and obviously try to score goals.”

Pacioretty was the offseason prize for the Knights, coming from Montreal in a trade before the start of training camp. He has two goals and 26 shots after 10 games.

Excused absences

Jonathan Marchessault and Colin Miller also missed Saturday’s practice. Gallant said it was a “maintenance day” for both players.

Late-night viewing

Defenseman Jon Merrill said he stayed up to watch Friday night’s 18-inning World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, which the Dodgers won 3-2.

Merrill and his wife, Jessica, had their third daughter just before the start of the season, and Merrill said he got caught up with the game when he was tending to the newborn.

“Once I saw a few innings, I just had to see how it ended,” he said. “I just love good games like that in all sports.”

Merrill said he didn’t have a rooting interest, but noted a significant change in strategy as the game progressed.

“You can’t really relate hockey to baseball because hockey is such a grind. You’re not just sitting in the dugout when you’re not hitting,” he said. “But it seemed like around the 13th inning or so, both teams just made a decision they were going to try to hit a home run, and whoever hits it is going to win the game. They were all just swinging for the fences. There was no more small ball. Nobody was trying to get on base and steal bases or move runners over or anything like that.”

