Meet the newest members of the Golden Knights

The Knights had eight picks in the NHL draft, which ended Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Vegas Golden Knights logo (Tom Donoghue)

Ivan Morozov after being selected by the Golden Knights in the second round of the NHL Draft Saturday in Dallas. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The New Knights

Ivan Morozov

Position: Center

Team: Mamonty Yugry (Russia)

Age: 18

Hometown: Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia

Height/weight: 6-1/179

2017-18 stats: 11 goals, 12 assists

Why him: A skilled playmaker who makes good decisions. Models his game after Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetzov. Needs work on defensive game.

Slava Demin

Position: Defense

Team: Wenatchee Wild (British Columbia Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Cypress, Calif.

Height/weight: 6-2/190

2017-18 stats: 9 goals, 36 assists

Why him: He can play effectively in all three zones and has a hard shot. He also can join the rush effectively and is a mature player for his age.

Paul Cotter

Position: Forward

Team: Lincoln Stars (U.S. Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Canton, Michigan

Height/weight: 6-0/192

2017-18 stats: 18 goals, 21 assists

Why him: Fast skater who can win battles in corners and along the boards. Can play either forward or center and will attend Western Michigan University, so no need to rush his development.

Brandon Kruse

Position: Forward

Team: Bowling Green State University (Western Collegiate Hockey Association)

Age: 19

Hometown: Saline, Michigan

Height/weight: 5-9/154

2017-18 stats: 8 goals, 25 assists

Why him: Undersized winger (think Jonathan Marchessault) who had a solid freshman year at Bowling Green, which produced Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. Can get to the net and create space for himself or to set up his linemates.

Connor Corcoran

Position: Defense

Team: Windsor Spitfires (Ontario Hockey League)

Age: 17

Hometown: Markham, Ontario

Height/weight: 6-2/185

2017-18 stats: 3 goals, 21 assists

Why him: A shut-down defenseman who also can support the attack. Has a game that fits today’s NHL defensemen. Played for Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson when Windsor won the Memorial Cup in 2017.

Peter Diliberatore

Position: Defense

Team: Salisbury Prep (Connecticut)

Age: 18

Hometown: Bedford, Nova Scotia

Height/weight: 5-11/161

2017-18 stats: 4 goals, 13 assists

Why him: His prep school schedule was just 28 games, but he showed ability moving the puck and also making plays in his own end. Will attend Quinnipiac University this fall.

Xavier Bouchard

Position: Defense

Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec

Height/weight: 6-4/190

2017-18 stats: 3 goals, 18 assists

Why him: Has good size and mobility. A two-way defenseman who models his game after Seth Jones of Columbus. Has a high hockey IQ. Another year in juniors is likely.

Jordan Kooy

Position: Goaltender

Team: London Knights (Ontario Hockey League)

Age: 18

Hometown: Bradford, Ontario

Height/weight: 6-1/163

2017-18 stats: 10-8-1, 3.11 goals-against average, .904 save percentage

Why him: The only goalie drafted by the Knights. He was a backup in juniors, but the Knights like his athleticism and how fundamentally sound he is. They traded into the final round to get him on the recommendation of goaltending coach David Prior.

