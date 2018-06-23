Meet the newest members of the Golden Knights

The New Knights
Ivan Morozov
Position: Center
Team: Mamonty Yugry (Russia)
Age: 18
Hometown: Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia
Height/weight: 6-1/179
2017-18 stats: 11 goals, 12 assists
Why him: A skilled playmaker who makes good decisions. Models his game after Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetzov. Needs work on defensive game.
Slava Demin
Position: Defense
Team: Wenatchee Wild (British Columbia Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Cypress, Calif.
Height/weight: 6-2/190
2017-18 stats: 9 goals, 36 assists
Why him: He can play effectively in all three zones and has a hard shot. He also can join the rush effectively and is a mature player for his age.
Paul Cotter
Position: Forward
Team: Lincoln Stars (U.S. Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Canton, Michigan
Height/weight: 6-0/192
2017-18 stats: 18 goals, 21 assists
Why him: Fast skater who can win battles in corners and along the boards. Can play either forward or center and will attend Western Michigan University, so no need to rush his development.
Brandon Kruse
Position: Forward
Team: Bowling Green State University (Western Collegiate Hockey Association)
Age: 19
Hometown: Saline, Michigan
Height/weight: 5-9/154
2017-18 stats: 8 goals, 25 assists
Why him: Undersized winger (think Jonathan Marchessault) who had a solid freshman year at Bowling Green, which produced Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. Can get to the net and create space for himself or to set up his linemates.
Connor Corcoran
Position: Defense
Team: Windsor Spitfires (Ontario Hockey League)
Age: 17
Hometown: Markham, Ontario
Height/weight: 6-2/185
2017-18 stats: 3 goals, 21 assists
Why him: A shut-down defenseman who also can support the attack. Has a game that fits today’s NHL defensemen. Played for Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson when Windsor won the Memorial Cup in 2017.
Peter Diliberatore
Position: Defense
Team: Salisbury Prep (Connecticut)
Age: 18
Hometown: Bedford, Nova Scotia
Height/weight: 5-11/161
2017-18 stats: 4 goals, 13 assists
Why him: His prep school schedule was just 28 games, but he showed ability moving the puck and also making plays in his own end. Will attend Quinnipiac University this fall.
Xavier Bouchard
Position: Defense
Team: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
Height/weight: 6-4/190
2017-18 stats: 3 goals, 18 assists
Why him: Has good size and mobility. A two-way defenseman who models his game after Seth Jones of Columbus. Has a high hockey IQ. Another year in juniors is likely.
Jordan Kooy
Position: Goaltender
Team: London Knights (Ontario Hockey League)
Age: 18
Hometown: Bradford, Ontario
Height/weight: 6-1/163
2017-18 stats: 10-8-1, 3.11 goals-against average, .904 save percentage
Why him: The only goalie drafted by the Knights. He was a backup in juniors, but the Knights like his athleticism and how fundamentally sound he is. They traded into the final round to get him on the recommendation of goaltending coach David Prior.
Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.