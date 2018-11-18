Nate Schmidt: ‘It’s great to be back’ as Knights face Oilers— VIDEO

Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt, returning to the lineup after serving a 20-game suspension, says it’s great to be back. The Knights will need his help as the take on the Edmonton Oilers Sunday.

The Knights will need his help as they take on the Edmonton Oilers Sunday. Connor McDavid, regarded by many as the best player in the NHL, could put Schmidt’s skills to the test right away. But it remains to be seen how Knights coach Gerard Gallant will play Schmidt in his return.